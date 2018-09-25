Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A male subject reported his vehicle’s tires were slashed and his vehicle was keyed sometime overnight at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street between Sept. 18-19.

There was a report of an irate employee at CMC Management who left the parking lot squealing tires and throwing rocks causing damage to the parking lot and another employee’s vehicle on Commerce Drive on Sept. 20 at 11:20 a.m. The employee was charged. Chad M. Abbott, 37, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of two subjects arguing and threatening to become physical at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. The subjects separated.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject reported on Sunset Drive that an unknown subject has been sending her flowers to her home and place of employment on Sept. 19 at approximately 11 a.m. She is concerned that the person knows her name, where she lives, and where she works.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 19 at 11:20 a.m.

There was was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 19 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

There was a traffic accident involving two vehicles on the 1000 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 19 at 6:25 p.m. A citation was issued.

There was a traffic crash with no injuries reported on the 300 block of North Main Street on Sept. 20 at approximately 12:10 p.m. A traffic crash waiver was completed.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report that a male juvenile’s name was used to create a nefarious social media account on Sept. 19 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

TRESPASSING: Police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive for a disorderly complaint on Sept. 19 at approximately 2 p.m. The complainant advised he wanted a subject trespassed from the business. The subject was trespassed from the business without incident.

Police were dispatched to Speedway on Scott Drive for a disorderly complaint on Sept. 19 at approximately 4:45 p.m. A complainant advised a subject who was trespassed from the business came back to the property several times after being warned by police.

Police responded to a call referencing a female subject entering the house of a male subject while he was home without his permission on Blaine Avenue on Sept. 19 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The female subject was warned for trespassing.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject leaving the Baymont Inn and Suites in his vehicle and almost striking bystanders on Sept. 19 at approximately 10 p.m. The male subject was located and trespassed from the business.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant continues to receive suspicious calls and texts from an unknown caller on High Street on Sept. 19 at 3:40 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of three juveniles, around 10-11 years old, hitting the Church of the Brethren’s doors with metal pipes on Sept. 19 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The juveniles were gone on arrival. Contact was made with the pastor on scene, and no damage was reported or observed upon inspection of the premises.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint on the 800 block of Robinson Avenue on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. No suspect information was given. A report was taken.

A complainant advised a male was acting weird in the Family Dollar and took juice without paying on Sept. 20 at 12:50 p.m. A male subject was charged with theft. Brian J. Wood, 35, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a young child walking in an alley unsupervised on Sept. 20 at approximately 8:25 a.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident on the 1000 block of Brook Street on Sept. 20 at 10:40 a.m.