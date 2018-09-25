Crash causes heavy damage, minor injuries

TROY — A student transport van carrying five Upper Valley Career Center students was involved in a crash as it sat at the entrance to the Upper Valley Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the school van was sitting at a red light at the intersection of County Road 25-A and UVMC, waiting to leave the medical center, when a southbound SUV that was attempting to turn into the hospital entrance failed to make the turn, striking the van on the driver’s side.

The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles. There were five students and and adult driver aboard the van. Two of the students were transported by Troy Fire Department medics to UVMC for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. The other three were picked up at the scene by parents.

The driver of the SUV, identified by Ohio State Highway Patrol as Sharon Egbert, 42, of Anna, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with OVI.

Parents of the involved students were contacted immediately and responded to pick up their children. School officials from the Upper Valley Career Center also responded to the scene and stayed with the students and assisted, as needed, until parents arrived.

Miami County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene, as did security staff for UVMC.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Troy Fire Department, and UVMC security personnel work at the scene of a crash involving an Upper Valley Career Center student transport van and an SUV on Tuesday. The crash occurred at the entrance to Upper Valley Medical Center on County Road 25-A. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_092518mju_crash_25a-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Troy Fire Department, and UVMC security personnel work at the scene of a crash involving an Upper Valley Career Center student transport van and an SUV on Tuesday. The crash occurred at the entrance to Upper Valley Medical Center on County Road 25-A.

Driver hits schools van, charged with OVI