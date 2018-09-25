Commissioners OK agreements

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized the payment for some emergency repairs to the courthouse, as well as several other agreements.

In May, a leak in Judge Gary Nasal’s office was discovered, coming from the hot water loop. The leaking was found to be extensive. Five separate repairs were needed, bringing the cost of labor and materials to $25,978.

Three contractors were contacted for quotes for the work. MSD of Dayton submitted the lowest quote and was selected to perform the work.

The board also signed an agreement between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Engineer’s Office for the implementation of bridge load rating.

“The feds have changed the standard truck again, as far as how we need to rate bridges, so we need to go back through and load rate some bridges that we have here,” Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said.

Huelskamp said the new standard is an emergency vehicle. The previous vehicle standard used to rate bridge capacity was an 80,000 pound truck.

The county and ODOT will split the cost of the work, with both the state and the county paying for half at $7,584 apiece.

The board also approved the purchase and installation of fiber optic cabling between the Communication Center’s basement server room and the radio building. This is meant to ensure the best possible functionality between the radio systems and the servers.

The county accepted a quote from CommConnect of Dayton for $1,890 for the project.

The commissioners also set the number of tax map employees in the Engineer’s Office at six. In 1920, the county previously set the number of employees at four.

The Tax Map Office is responsible for filing surveys and plats, modifying maps, researching property ownership and approving property descriptions for the thousands of property transfers that take place in the county each year.

Since 1920, the population of Miami County has grown from 48,428 to 105,122. The number of parcels has also grown from about 27,000 to 51,348.

At a previous meeting, Huelskamp requested the hiring of another tax map employee.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.