Woman charged with possession of drugs

PIQUA — A traffic stop on Sunday yielded possible drug paraphernalia.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Kristin Kerr Sanders, 55, of Huber Heights, on U.S. Route 36 near the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Sanders’ vehicle appeared to be drifting from side to side in one the of lanes on northbound Interstate 75 and later on the exit ramp on the exit to U.S. Route 36. Sanders was charged with an OVI after undergoing field sobriety tests. Sanders had reportedly taken pain medication two hours prior to driving.

A search on Sanders’ vehicle reportedly uncovered items in bags in the trunk, including two glass pipes with a white residue, a white plastic spoon with a brown substance, three clear capsules with a white rock substance, a container with a brown rock substance, a white glass container with a clear crystal substance, five hypodermic syringes with a brown liquid substance, a clear plastic bag with eight Tramadol pills, and a Carmex container with a clear crystal substance. According to court records, Sanders stated that the substance in the syringes was Fentanyl and that the clear crystal substance was methamphetamine. Those substances were submitted for testing.

Sanders was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs for reportedly being in possession of a controlled substance, the Tramadol pills, and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools for the hypodermic syringes and glass pipes. Sanders was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Sanders was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on Sunday, and she was released after posting surety bond on Monday. A preliminary hearing for Sanders is scheduled for Oct. 2.

In other news:

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — A Piqua man and a Troy man were charged with receiving stolen property over the weekend after Miami County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered a 2007 Cadillac Escalade that had been reported stolen in Piqua in May.

Matthew S. Ault, 29, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Mitchell A. Ault, 27, of Troy, was also charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident. He was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday morning. He is also facing additional charges of one count of fourth-degree felony recieving stolen property and two counts of fifth-degree felony tampering with an identifying number. He was arraigned on those charges on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly found in a building on the 1500 block of Lytle Road in Concord Township on Saturday. According to court reports, Mitchell A. Ault reportedly rented that space. The vehicle was also reportedly visible from outside of the building.

Matthew S. Ault also received additional charges of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a facility and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs on Saturday allegedly being found with illicit drugs. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, an inmate was reportedly found with nine tablets identified as Alprazolam and a single blue pill identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Matthew S. Ault is currently being held in the jail on a total bond of $12,000. A preliminary hearing for Matthew S. Ault is scheduled for Thursday.

Mitchell A. Ault is currently being held in the jail on a total bond of $25,500. A preliminary hearing for Mitchel A. Ault is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Matthew S. Ault https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Matthew-S-Ault-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Matthew S. Ault Mitchell A. Ault https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Mitchell-A-Ault-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Mitchell A. Ault Sanders https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Kristin-Kerr-Sanders-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Sanders

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

