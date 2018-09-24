VFW offers essay, democracy contest

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6557 invites students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest. Both contests are open to student enrolled in public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or in an overseas U.S. military/civilian dependent school.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to promoting patriotism among our nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives. Competition begins at the local post level, post winners advance to district and then to state. Prizes are awarded for the winners at each level. State winners compete nationally for U.S. Savings Bonds and more than $2.5 million in scholarships and incentives.

The Voice of Democracy Contest is for students in grades ninth through 12. This year’s theme is “Why My Vote Matters.” Students are required to write and record an original 3-5 minute (+ or – 5 seconds max) essay on a CD. For rules and entry form, go to https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.

VFW No. 6557 will award local prizes of $150 to first place and $100 to second.

The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students. This year’s theme is “Why I Honor the American Flag.” This contest is a written essay of 300-400 words, in which students will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas. For rules and entry forms, go to https://www.vfw.org/VOD/ and scroll down.

VFW No. 6557 will award cash prizes for both contests to first, second and third place entries.

The essay and completed entry form must be submitted by 8 p.m. Oct 29 to Pleasant Hill VFW Post No. 6557 in person or by mail at P.O. Box 133 Pleasant Hill, OH 45359. Contact the scholarship committee chairperson Kris Byrd at (937) 216-1223 or kabphill@gmail.com with questions regarding these contests.