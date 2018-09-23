A house becomes a home

SIDNEY — The Beemer family, including mom Kelly Beemer and daughters Mikayla, Kiana and Mylah, now have a brand new home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, and sponsors, Emerson Climate Technologies, Cargill, and the Community Housing Improvement Program of Sidney-Shelby County.

The home, located on Second Avenue, was dedicated to the Beemers on Sunday, Sept. 23.

William Horstman, executive director and COO of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, welcomed visitors to the home before introducing Pastor Fred Gillenwater, of Russell Road Church, who gave an invocation and spoke about the culmination of the Beemer family’s new home.

“Something that we have been talking about at my church is sacrifice,” he said. “God always honors and rewards sacrifice, and if there is no sacrifice, there’s not going to be a reward.

“All the sacrifice that has taken place in the building of this house is really amazing; the people that put in the lights, the wiring, the foundation; there was a sacrifice made … That’s what this house is all about.”

Representatives of the city of Sidney were in attendance at the dedication, including Mayor Mike Barhorst, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Raible, and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

“Several months ago, we all gathered at this very special site to break ground on the construction of a new home for the Beemer family,” Raible said. “Kelly, since that time, family, friends, and a whole bunch of people you’ve never even met returned here on a daily basis to build this beautiful house; and, boy, have they done a great job.

“This house stands as a physical representation of the many things wonderful about our community; a community where residents and businesses join together, give selflessly of their time, and generously of their income, always persevering to make it a better place.”

Gerry Ulrich, vice president of Emerson Climate Technologies Inc., was also in attendance.

“Emerson is proud to be a partner in support for the creation of a comfortable home for local families, like the Beemers,” Ulrich said.

“Our mission is focused on ensuring human comfort and health, so this project is in line with our mission. One of our core values is support of our people and our community. We’re grateful to have a large presence of employees in Shelby County.

Ulrich said over 80 Emerson employees had volunteered to help with construction of the home.

Mickey Hammer, site leader with Cargill, spoke briefly and thanked the site’s construction manager Paul Hoying, president and owner of Hoying and Hoying Builders, for he and his crew’s efforts throughout the construction.

“It’s just been a great experience for us, for Cargill, and for me personally,” Hammer said. “I look forward to working with Habitat again in the near future.”

Hoying shared his experience as construction manager.

“This is my second home with Habitat and I’m always a little apprehensive about working with new volunteers,” he said.

“My concern is that they might consider being here a free day away from their real job and just come over to hang out for the day.

“However, all the volunteers from Emerson and Cargill were motivated, hardworking, and came here with a can-do attitude. It was a pleasure working with them and getting to know them. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the hard work and dedication of these people.”

Hoying also took a moment to recognize other local companies that donated resources to the project, including Dave Nagel Excavation, Woehrmyer Concrete, JR Edwards Concrete, Steve and Ted’s Services, Lochard, Inc., Ohio Building Supplies, Piqua Lumber, Pella Window, Francis Schulze, County Door Sales, Chet Walker and John Bergman Drywall, Shelby Landscaping, as well as local homebuilders from Crale Builders, Westerheide Development, Ratermann Custom Homes, and Hoying and Hoying Builders.

In total, construction of the Beemer home lasted 902 hours and included a total of over 43 volunteers.

In order to qualify for the home, Beemer completed a total of 400 hours of “sweat equity.” This refers to the hours of labor Habitat homeowners dedicate to building their homes and the homes of their neighbors, as well as the time they spend investing in their own self-improvement.

The goal of sweat equity includes a reduction in the amount of paid labor in the construction of Habitat homes, and also aims to provide the homeowner with a sense of self-worth and personal investment, while teaching the basics of home building and maintenance.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that was given to me and no words can describe how much this means to me, but I can start by saying, ‘Thank you.’” Beemer said.

“These last two months have not been easy, but they have been worth it,” she continued. “None of it would have been possible without any of you who have helped. It’s what made this house a home before construction even started.”

Family, friends and volunteers watch the dedication ceremony for the Habit of Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties new home for Kelly Beemer and her family Sunday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_crowd.jpg Family, friends and volunteers watch the dedication ceremony for the Habit of Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties new home for Kelly Beemer and her family Sunday afternoon. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News The finished home for Kelly Beemer and her family. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_fronthouse.jpg The finished home for Kelly Beemer and her family. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News William Horstman, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties executive director and COO, welcomes everyone to the Kelly Beemer family home dedication Sunday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Horstman.jpg William Horstman, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties executive director and COO, welcomes everyone to the Kelly Beemer family home dedication Sunday afternoon. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Paul Hoying, owner of Hoying and Hoying Builders and construction manager for the Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties project, gives Kelly Beemer a hug after giving her the keys to her new home Sunday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Hug.jpg Paul Hoying, owner of Hoying and Hoying Builders and construction manager for the Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties project, gives Kelly Beemer a hug after giving her the keys to her new home Sunday afternoon. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Emerson Client Technologies employee Katy Zimpfer, left, talks with Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann following Sunday’s home dedication. Zimpfer was one of 26 volunteers who put in 196 hours working on the Habitat for Humanity home. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_KateyJulie.jpg Emerson Client Technologies employee Katy Zimpfer, left, talks with Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann following Sunday’s home dedication. Zimpfer was one of 26 volunteers who put in 196 hours working on the Habitat for Humanity home. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Paul Hoying, owner of Hoying and Hoying Builders, talks about the Habitat for Humanities of Miami and Shelby Counties project which built a new home for Kelly Beemer, right, and her family. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Keys.jpg Paul Hoying, owner of Hoying and Hoying Builders, talks about the Habitat for Humanities of Miami and Shelby Counties project which built a new home for Kelly Beemer, right, and her family. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at (937) 538-4825.

