Pride of Piqua earns state-qualifying honors

Piqua High School Marching Band members gather for a photo with trophies earned at Grove City on Saturday. Honors included second place overall in Class A, first place color guard Class A and Overall Grand Champion Color Guard, in addition to the much sought after Superior rating which qualifies the Pride of Piqua for state competition later this season. A week ago, at Tipp City, the band earned First Place in Class A, First Place Percussion, and First Place Color Guard.

Band parents and supporters turn out in downtown Piqua on Saturday night to welcome home the Pride of Piqua after the band earned a state competition-qualifying Superior rating at the Grove City Invitational Band Competition earlier in the evening.