Friday Night Lights – Week 5

The Piqua High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Trotwood on Friday.

Bethel and Miami East team captains shake hands as the two teams square off for a Thursday Night Lights game at Miami East on Thursday.

Blane Ouhl, 4 goes up high as Grant Toopes, 87 and the rest of the Indians defense look to block a Rams extra point.

Vikings Head Coach Mex Current congratulates his players following a touchdown

Piqua student athletic trainers Tori Williams and Kierstynn Hutson bring water on the field during a timeout.

The Vikings student section gets fired up during this week’s Thursday Night Lights game

Piqua’s ball boys walk the sidelines during a break in the action

The Miami East “chain gang” plies their trade on the Bethel sideline on Thursday.

Piqua Indians coaching staff, Jon Dolph, Travis Nees, Head Coach Bill Nees, and Troy Ouhl, direct the game plan from the sidelines