Friday Night Lights – Week 5

The Piqua High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Trotwood on Friday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Bethel and Miami East team captains shake hands as the two teams square off for a Thursday Night Lights game at Miami East on Thursday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Blane Ouhl, 4 goes up high as Grant Toopes, 87 and the rest of the Indians defense look to block a Rams extra point.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Vikings Head Coach Mex Current congratulates his players following a touchdown
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua student athletic trainers Tori Williams and Kierstynn Hutson bring water on the field during a timeout.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Vikings student section gets fired up during this week’s Thursday Night Lights game
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua’s ball boys walk the sidelines during a break in the action
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Miami East “chain gang” plies their trade on the Bethel sideline on Thursday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua Indians coaching staff, Jon Dolph, Travis Nees, Head Coach Bill Nees, and Troy Ouhl, direct the game plan from the sidelines
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Piqua High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Trotwood on Friday.
Bethel and Miami East team captains shake hands as the two teams square off for a Thursday Night Lights game at Miami East on Thursday.
Blane Ouhl, 4 goes up high as Grant Toopes, 87 and the rest of the Indians defense look to block a Rams extra point.
Vikings Head Coach Mex Current congratulates his players following a touchdown
Piqua student athletic trainers Tori Williams and Kierstynn Hutson bring water on the field during a timeout.
The Vikings student section gets fired up during this week’s Thursday Night Lights game
Piqua’s ball boys walk the sidelines during a break in the action
The Miami East “chain gang” plies their trade on the Bethel sideline on Thursday.
Piqua Indians coaching staff, Jon Dolph, Travis Nees, Head Coach Bill Nees, and Troy Ouhl, direct the game plan from the sidelines
The Piqua High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Trotwood on Friday.
Bethel and Miami East team captains shake hands as the two teams square off for a Thursday Night Lights game at Miami East on Thursday.
Blane Ouhl, 4 goes up high as Grant Toopes, 87 and the rest of the Indians defense look to block a Rams extra point.
Vikings Head Coach Mex Current congratulates his players following a touchdown
Piqua student athletic trainers Tori Williams and Kierstynn Hutson bring water on the field during a timeout.
The Vikings student section gets fired up during this week’s Thursday Night Lights game
Piqua’s ball boys walk the sidelines during a break in the action
The Miami East “chain gang” plies their trade on the Bethel sideline on Thursday.
Piqua Indians coaching staff, Jon Dolph, Travis Nees, Head Coach Bill Nees, and Troy Ouhl, direct the game plan from the sidelines