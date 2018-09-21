Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 15

SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 5000 block of Kessler Cowlesville Road, Union Twp., reported someone tried to open his door. A report was on file.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on a theft/fraud report. After further investigation it was found that the reporting inmate had voluntarily given the accused inmate his commissary code to purchase items as pay back. No theft or fraud was committed and no charges will be filed.

Sept. 16

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy observed the listed vehicle sitting at a red light on Staunton Road and North Main Street. The light turned green and the vehicle did not move. Roughly 15 to 20 seconds went by and another vehicle that was in front of the deputy honked their horn as the deputy honked its horn and the listed vehicle then began to move. Due to this, the deputy followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle at Market St. and Market St. in Troy. Upon further investigation, Ursa McNeil was cited for possession of marijuana and Josiah Vietz was given a warning for impeding traffic.

HIT SKIP OVI: Deputies responded to a reported hit/skip crash that occurred on Casstown-Sidney Road in Lostcreek Township. It had been reported that the involved vehicle, described as a Chevrolet pick-up truck with green lights under the truck, fled the scene eastbound on Burton Road and then turned northbound on State Route 589.

The involved vehicle and driver were located. The driver, Christopher Frazier, 25, of Troy, was arrested for suspicion of OVI and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 8700 block of Flick Road, Bethel Twp., in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. This case is pending further investigation. Sept. 17

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of Wisteria Drive, Monroe Twp., in reference to a suspicious incident. The reporting party stated a unidentified suspect attempted to break into their garage. The suspect then fled on foot through the back yard, over a fence and into the creek bed behind the home. The area was searched and no suspects were located.

Sept. 18

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 4300 block of Stillwell Road, Washington Twp., in reference to a theft complaint. After investigation a male was charged with burglary, underage alcohol possession and drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 19

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for expired

registration in the 800 block of Ginghamsburg Road, Monroe Twp. Upon further investigation, the driver was cited for expired registration, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia. The passenger was

cited for possession of marijuana. The vehicle was towed and the license plates were confiscated per the DMV.

THEFT: A resident in the 3800 block of State Route 571, Monroe Twp., states between the listed dates approximately 10 utility poles were taken from his property. The poles were about 25 feet long and weighed about 300 pounds. The resident checked wit the township and DP&L to see if the were picked up by mistake. Neither organization knew anything about them.

Sept. 20

K9 DETAIL: K9 Bear was walked through Miami East High School for a drug sniff.

SUSPICIOUS: A Pleasant Hill resident called and reported a suspicious van parked outside Newton High School.

Sept. 21

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy observed the listed vehicle turn onto State Route 41 from Knoop Rd and

the driver failed to use their turn signal. The deputy followed the listed vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it at the listed location. Upon further investigation, George Szima will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 2 drug, and two counts of possession schedule 4 drugs.