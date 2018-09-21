Fall harvest means slow-moving vehicles

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A farmer drives his combine on US Rt. 36 at Mulberry Grove -Rakestraw Road on Friday. As fall harvest gets in to high gear, motorists are urged to use caution on the roadways as wide and slow-moving farm equipment will be frequent travelers in coming weeks.
