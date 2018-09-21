Piqua man sentenced for death threats

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to jail time this month for death threats he made in late July.

Gregory S. Mullennix, 48, was sentenced to a total of 180 days in jail and 90 of those days were suspended for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. Mullennix also received a $25 fine.

Mullennix was originally arrested after a report of him threatening to kill a known woman on the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Piqua on July 28, at approximately 3:20 a.m. According to Piqua police reports, Mullennix was arrested and started threatening to kill the arresting officer and others.

Mullennix was incarcerated on July 28, in the Miami County Jail, where he is still being held.

In other news:

• A couple received fines and suspended jail time after being found guilty of attempted child endangering this week.

Nancy L. Hicks, 46, of Piqua, received a $200 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

Stoney R. Hicks, Jr., 49, of Piqua, received a $200 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, they were each charged after a 2-year-old male was found walking alone with no supervision in the area of Spring and East Greene streets in Piqua on June 26, at approximately 5:40 p.m. The juvenile was found walking in puddles near the street wearing a t-shirt and diaper with no pants.

• Darius M. Williams, 20, of Dayton, was sentenced to two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Williams was charged during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75 near milepost 72 on Sept. 1, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Williams was originally stopped for speeding in a construction zone. According to court records, 11 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets, a schedule 4 controlled substance, were found along with marijuana.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Cody D. Crisler, 22, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Jeremy S. Dellinger, 39, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Mark A. Fairchilds, 55, of Covington, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Casey L. Hall, 19, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Travis L. Hoy, 25, of St. Paris, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking.

• Miranda M. Jones, 29, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Mark A. Larsh, 28, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite and for other charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic animal at large, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Scott J. Lee, 30, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Bryan S. Pena, 31, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor attempted resisting arrest, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Timothy P. Price, Jr., 29, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Price was originally charged after he was found asleep in his vehicle at the intersection of Snyder and Casstown-Sidney roads on Aug. 4, with a juvenile in the vehicle, according to court records.

• Kayla A. Snyder, 24, of Piqua, received 26 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Andrew P. Weiss, 46, of Union, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael J. Wells, 25, of Troy, received 180 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joshua I. Wilson, 36, of Miamisburg, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

