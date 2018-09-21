Piqua man charged with sex offenses

PIQUA — A Piqua man was arrested this week after allegedly sending nude photos to a juvenile and attempting to solicit a sex act from the juvenile.

Ryan Michael Draving, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and fifth-degree felony importuning this week. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

Draving is accused of sending nude pictures to a female juvenile, according to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department. The victim was reportedly known to Draving.

Draving was also charged with importuning for allegedly trying to solicit some type of sex act from the minor, who is between the ages of 13 and 16.

The offenses were reported to the Piqua Police Department on Wednesday night at approximately 11 p.m.

Draving was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on Wednesday evening. He is being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $10,000.

A preliminary hearing for Draving is scheduled for Sept. 26.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

