AREA BRIEFS

Johnston to offer fall fun

PIQUA — Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will hold its annual Fall Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, with boat rides, tours of the homestead and other familiar activities, plus a new feature this year: a paw paw cooking competition.

Johnston Farm will supply paw paws as long as the supply lasts. To enter and get your paw paws, call (937) 773-2522 before Sept. 26. The creations will be judged at 3:30 p.m. at the Johnston home, with prizes for the top three recipes. Watch the website — www.johnstonfarmohio.com — for a variety of paw paw recipes to test your skills.

In addition, there will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua, at 12:30, 2:30, and 4 p.m., with some surprises. There also will be various period re-enactors who will recreate an earlier era. Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum.

Regular site admission applies: adult — $9; children — $4; seniors, military and AAA members — $8. Children under 5 are admitted for free, as are Ohio Historical Society and Johnston Farm Friends members.

Blood drive planned

PIQUA — The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 4, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 South Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of t-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive.

Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.