PBS stations to air opioid documentaries

The Piqua Daily Call and Troy Daily News will continue their occasional series, “Addicted & Dying: The opioid epidemic in Ohio,” to offer a look at how opiates affect us locally, on Saturday, Sept. 29, and Monday, Oct. 1. Prior to then, television viewers can watch a collection of documentaries from Ohio PBS stations addressing the state’s opioid crisis.

The two-hour program, “Ohio’s Addiction: Roads to Recovery,” will air at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, on ThinkTV16/WPTD and ThinkTV14/WPTO, and will be hosted by Karen Kasler, anchor of the weekly statehouse news cast State of Ohio.

“Ohio’s Addiction: Roads to Recovery” presents a state-wide perspective of the opioid problems that are touching all parts of Ohio — from large metropolitan areas to rural communities. The film provides needed information and resources to Ohio residents. In a joint effort, Ohio public television stations have committed to simulcasting the premiere of the documentary across the state.

The program will be simulcast on public television stations in Columbus, Bowling Green, Athens, Toledo and Cincinnati.

Documentary segments include:

• “20 Seconds of Courage: Fighting the Opioid Addiction in Rural Ohio.” Roger Winemiller lost two of his three children to heroin overdoses. His surviving son is in recovery. Roger and others in his rural community reached out to addicts and their families to form a patchwork coalition of support. (Produced by CET/ThinkTV)

• “Be Well: Opioids.” A range of issues associated with the opioid crisis including the impact on local families, barriers to treatment and the costs to society. (Produced by WVIZ/PBS ideastream)

• “Addiction: Heroin & Pills — ‘The Social and Economic Tsunami.’” Municipal and regional governments are overrun by the cost of the opioid explosion: increased EMS calls, expensive drugs to counteract overdoses and maintaining prevention and rehabilitation programs. (Produced by WBGU)

• “Columbus on the Record.” Host Mike Thompson and a panel of advocates look at what policy makers can do to stop the Opioid Crisis in Ohio. They examine which regulations and practices have worked and what’s left to improve. (Produced by WOSU)

More information about “Ohio’s Addiction: Roads to Recovery” can be found at www.thinktv.org/opioid.