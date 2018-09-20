Medway woman dies in fatal crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a Wednesday crash.

Marion S. Hutson, 82, of Medway, died from injuries she sustained following an accident on Wednesday in Bethel Township, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

According to Ducak, the fatal car crash happened at Palmer and Bellefontaine roads, Bethel Township.

Duchak said Hutson was the operator of one of the two vehicles involved in the crash. He said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Hutson, traveling westbound, failed to yield the right-of-way and was T-boned by a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old female from Springfield.

Hutson was transported by Huber Heights EMS to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Duchak said.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported by Bethel Township EMS of Clark County to Soin Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by crash reconstructionists, according to Duchak.

