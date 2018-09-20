Covington schools head addresses report card

COVINGTON — Superintendent Gene Gooding briefly addressed the recent report cards released from the Ohio Department of Education during the Covington Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday evening.

“Obviously, our final grade was a C on the report card … obviously, we’re never going to be happy with a C here in Covington. We’re going to continue to work as hard as we can to see that score rise over the next few years,” Gooding said on Wednesday.

He added later that the district takes these report cards “very seriously,” and that “there are areas on here where we have weaknesses.”

Curriculum Director Bridgit Kerber then went over how the district offers an online learning platform for students in areas of social studies, math, science, and English language arts and how instructors are able to track students’ abilities through a mastery tracking application. That way, instructors are able to meet students at their ability level.

During the student spotlight portion of the meeting, the board honored fifth grade student Owen Miller. “He is always willing to lend a helping hand,” Covington Elementary School Principal Josh Long said.

Long said that Miller is a good example for the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) initiative who is kind and respectful. “He does the right thing,” Long said. “He’s a good student and a super leader.”

Long added that Miller is a “dynamic young man” and a “class leader.”

“Owen is one of the spectacular ones walking through our hallways,” Long said.

During the staff spotlight, Covington High School Principal Joshua Meyer honored secretary Stephanie Robinson.

“Ever since I’ve been here just for a few short months, she is simply a person you can count on and that you know she will support all of our students and all of our staff members,” Meyer said.

Meyer said her experience in the district includes being a teacher’s aide, high school secretary, coach, Key Club adviser, and athletic transportation secretary now, showing “the wide variety of people she influences in a positive way every single day.”

Later during their meeting, Gooding updated that board that the district will be removing some of the old iron equipment at one of the playgrounds due to it beginning to fall into disrepair. New playground equipment was recently installed near the softball diamond.

Three new scoreboards were also recently installed, which donations from the Eagles, the Covington Community Chest, and Covington Savings and Loans funded.

“It’s nice to see them working on Saturday night,” Gooding said.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

