QR code added to Pitsenbarger statue

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Ruth Koon, center, uses her phone to scan the new QR code that was recently installed at the base of the stature of Piqua Medal of Honor recipient William Pitsenbarger. The QR code will allow visitors to use their “smart phone” to listen to detail of Pitsenbarger’s life and heroics that earned the Piqua native the Medal of Honor. Watching Koon scan the QR code are fellow Friends of Piqua Parks board members Glenn Devers, Edna Stiefel, and Russ Fashner. The committee hopes to generate interest in the QR technology to begin raising funds to install QR codes on other area points-of-interest. The statue honoring Pitsenbarger is at the McKinley Ave. entrance to the Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex

A granite QR code has been installed at the base of the statue of Piqua Medal of Honor recipient William Pitsenbarger. A QR code is a two-dimensional matrix bar-code containing encoded information that will direct users to websites. Free apps are available for “smart phones” that allow users to scan QR codes and go directly to the desired information.