Congressmen encourage students to apply for military academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Veterans Congressmen Warren Davidson (OH-08) and Brad Wenstrup are encouraging students interested in 2019 admission to U.S. Military Academies to apply to their respective offices for a congressional nomination.

“Every year I have the honor of nominating intelligent and motivated young leaders from Ohio’s Second District to the service academies. Our academies offer the opportunity for students to serve their country while receiving an excellent education. I encourage all students in Ohio’s Second District considering the service academies for next year to apply for a nomination through my office. We will also soon announce informational sessions for younger students to get a jumpstart on planning their application to the service academies,” said Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

“Our service academies develop leaders of character who commit to a lifetime of service. Rigorous training prepares them to lead our troops as they fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Davidson. “I encourage anyone who feels they have the intellect, athletic ability, desire, and moral character to complete the rigor of our service academies, and lead our troops, to apply. Interviewing applicants is one of the best parts of the job for me.”

Members of congress may nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot.

Nominations are given based on proven leadership ability, academic accomplishment, athletic achievement, and extracurricular activities. An advisory board of former military and community leaders aide Davidson in the interview and vetting process. A nomination does not guarantee admittance to any of the service academies.

Once accepted, cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years of military service. The U.S. Service Academies are some of the most competitive higher education institutions in the nation. The U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy rank 13th and 15th respectively on the lowest college acceptance rates.

Congressman Wenstrup’s constituents should submit applications to his Cincinnati office no later than September 28th, 2018, and Davidson’s constituents to his West Chester office no later than October 31st, 2018.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, Congressman Davidson served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, The Old Guard, and the 101st Airborne Division. Currently, Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, Congressman Wenstrup served a tour in Iraq as a combat surgeon where he was awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for his service.

For more information or to request an application, please visit Congressman Davidson’s website at https://davidson.house.gov/services-academy-nominations.