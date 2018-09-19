You’re Invited

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Their last salad luncheon of 2018 will be on Friday, Oct. 19, and will include their country store.

They will have a selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. Don’t forget about their special hot chicken salad which is always a crowd pleaser. They’ve added several new dishes too.

Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 to reserve apple dumplings today.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Oktoberfest slated at St. Boniface

PIQUA — The sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.

The festival, which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua, will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner, a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

Hours are Friday, Sept. 21, 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, 2-11 p.m.

Bands include ReFlektion on Friday, performing from 7-10 p.m., and Flashback returns on Saturday evening, performing from 7-11 p.m.Lehman Limelighters will also perform on Saturday at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge.

City-wide revival

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ citywide revival will be held at Transformed Life Church, 421 Wood St. in Piqua, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. David Porath, associate pastor of Grace United Methodist, will be speaking on Sept. 21, and Daniel Hathaway, pastor of Piqua Apostolic Church, will be speaking on Sept. 22.

Guest speaker planned

PIQUA — Evangelist Wayne Nelson will be guest speaker at Central Baptist Church, 115 Staunton St., Piqua, from Sunday, Sept. 30 through Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Nelson will be preaching nightly, together with ventriloquism and object lessons. He will be assisted by his wife, Nattie, who will have special lessons for the children. A nursery is also provided.

The meetings will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and 6 p.m. Sunday evening and continue nightly at 7 p.m.

Please call the church at (937) 778-0980 or Pastor Nicholas Lee at (937) 210-7748 for free transportation. Lee invites the community to come to these exciting services.

Toll the Bells

PIQUA — Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 E. Loy Rd., Piqua has registered to participate to-Toll the Bells on Nov. 11 at 11 am local time. The World War I Centennial Commission and Commemorative Partners call on all Americans everywhere to toll the bells in honor of the 116,516 Americans who died in “The War to End All Wars.” Bells are to toll 21 times, at five second intervals.

Tolling of bells is the traditional way to mark someone’s passing. Nov. 11, 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in World War I. 21 tolls of the bell symbolize the nations highest honor. It is based on the 21 gun salute.

Organizations and individuals can join the Bethel U. M. Church congregation by going to www.ww1cc.org/bells to register to Toll the Bells.