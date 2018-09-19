Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A victim advised a friend of his stole his dog at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Sept. 15 sometime between 9-11 a.m. The suspect advised the victim left his dog at a hotel and returned the dog to the victim. Victim did not want to pursue charges.

Subject reported his vehicle had been gone through sometime overnight on the 600 block of Second Street between Sept. 14-15.

Police responded to a theft in progress referencing a bicycle being stolen from a patron at Buckeye Chucks Marathon gas station on Sept. 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The male suspect was located and charged. Gregg B. Reaves, 61, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Items were reported missing from an apartment at the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 16 at approximately 10 a.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A subject reported a dog was left in a pick up in the Walmart parking lot with the windows rolled up on Sept. 15 at 11:25 a.m. The dog owner eventually came out to the car, and the dog was okay.

FOUND: A complainant found a capped syringe in a flower garden on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m. The syringe was disposed of.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: An officer responded to a call referencing a female subject stating another female subject was sending harassing messages on her phone on Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. on Falmouth Avenue. The suspect female was contacted and warned for telecommunications harassment.

An officer responded to a call referencing a female subject stating a male subject was sending her harassing messages on her phone on Sept. 15 at 5:10 p.m. on Covington Avenue. Male subject was located and warned for telecommunications harassment.

MENACING: A victim reported hearing a known female subject say she was going to beat the victim up on Cherry Street on Sept. 15 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

ASSAULT: Police responded to a call referencing an assault in progress between two female subjects on the 700 block of Cherry Street on Sept. 15 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The female suspect was arrested for assault. The female victim was transported to the hospital. Jurnee D. Walker, 18, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject lying on the sidewalk in front of the Lighthouse Cafe on Sept. 15 at approximately 9:25 p.m. The male was given a ride to a local hotel and cited. Chad A. Stevens, 46, of Springfield, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An intoxicated male subject on the patio out front was reportedly yelling and causing problems with other patrons at Mulligan’s Pub on Sept. 16 at 12:35 a.m. The male subject vacated the premises at the bar’s request and was transported to a friend’s house without incident.

A victim reported a male subject pushed him after an argument about the way he treated his dog on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 16 at approximately 2:50 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle and house were egged and had various other items thrown and spread on them on the 600 block of Adams Street sometime overnight between Sept. 15-16.

BURGLARY: An unlocked residence entered and property thrown around the house at an apartment at the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 16 between 11 a.m. and noon. There was suspect urine on couch, and an inner door was shoved off its hinge.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a child being hit by an adult on Sept. 16 at 2:15 p.m.