Fletcher FD ready for Fall Festival

FLETCHER — The frost is not quite on the pumpkin but the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department is ready to celebrate autumn.

The department is gearing up for their annual Fall Festival beginning September 28 and continuing every weekend through the end of October.

The festival kicks off on September 29 with a hog roast. The event will include games for kids as well.

On October 6, the festival continues with a Food Truck Rally and on October 13, a Vendor Show will take center stage.

A Car & Truck Show headlines the October 20th weekend with the Trunk or Treat and Haunted Corn Maze wrapping up the festival on October 27.

Festival hours will be Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission prices are $9 per person 13 and older, 3 -12 years are $6 each, and children 2 and under are free.

The Fall Festival is sponsored, in part, by Fiebiger’s Seed Co.; B&B Ag-Vantages; Lena Ag Center, LLC; Ebberts Field Seeds, Inc.; Bensman Enterprises, LLC; and Plainview Farms.

The Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department is located at 6605 St. Rt. 589.

Fire officials are still accepting vendors for both the Food Truck Rally and the Vendor Show.

For more information on participating or attending the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival visit their Facebook page.