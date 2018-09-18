Covington Council approves High Street contract

COVINGTON — The High Street reconstruction project is moving forward after the Covington Council approved a contract for the design plan for the traffic signals during their meeting on Monday evening.

The council approved entering into a contract with Choice One Engineering to complete the street traffic signal and decorative light state-one design for the High Street reconstruction project. The cost of contract is $39,150. The fee schedule will be split up between 2018 and 2019.

Village Administrator Mike Busse said that Choice One Engineering is an approved light design contractor for Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) projects. Choice One Engineering will prepare construction plans for the traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of High and Wright streets, High and Bridge streets, and High Street and East Troy Pike, according to their proposal. They will also prepare construction plans for the decorative street lighting from Broadway Street (U.S. Route 36) to Dodds Street within the village.

The village will be holding an informational meeting on the progress of the High Street reconstruction project for interested residents next week on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High St. in Covington.

“It’s open to all residents,” Mayor Ed McCord said.

The reconstruction project will take place on High Street from U.S. Route 36 to State Route 41 in the village.

Also during their meeting, the council authorized Busse to submit an application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to obtain a grant through the federal land and water conservation fund.

“Poggemeyer will be assisting us in preparing an application to ODNR for a land and water conservation fund grant to reconstruct the basketball courts,” Busse said.

The council also approved a progress payment to CH2MHill for the sewer plant construction engineering in the amount of approximately $8,420. Busse said it was a budgeted expense.

The council also accepted the resignation of police officer Kevin Wright, who is expected to go to the West Milton Police Department.

In other news, fire hydrant flushing will take place in the village next week between Sept. 24-28.

“Village residents may experience low water pressure and discolored water during that time,” Busse said.

The large water tower is also back in service, and Busse said that the village is working with the contractor to remove materials from the site and complete the site restoration.

The village also received the new playground equipment. The anticipated build dates are Sept. 28-29, Busse said. Busse provided the council with a list of hand tools and items the village is asking volunteers to bring with them on Sept. 28. Additional volunteers are welcome to help. For more information, the village offices can be contacted at (937) 473-3420.

The council approved waiving the three-reading rule on all legislation that required it.

