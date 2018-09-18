Traveling the road to freedom

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Gary Meek, historian at the Piqua Public Library, points out some of the history of the Randolph Freedpeople in a display at the library. The traveling exhibition, “Freed Will: The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement,” is on loan from the Ohio Historical Society and the Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, and will be at the library through Nov. 1.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Gary Meek, historian at the Piqua Public Library, points out some of the history of the Randolph Freedpeople in a display at the library. The traveling exhibition, “Freed Will: The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement,” is on loan from the Ohio Historical Society and the Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, and will be at the library through Nov. 1.