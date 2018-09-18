East enrolls in online sports management program

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local Schools reviewed a new athletic payment program at its meeting on Monday.

District treasurer Lisa Fahncke reviewed the online program called ArbiterSports. The program allows member schools to enter sports programs, scheduling, 1099 tax information and contracts for referees as well as electronic payment for officials.

The ArbiterSports program was named as an official provider to the Ohio High School Athletic Association in December 2015.

Fahncke said the program would save the district time and money. The discussion among the board, Fahncke and athletic director Scott Donaldson centered on who would be responsible for the electronic payment of officiants. Donaldson said he and his office would prefer to be the administrators of the program to ensure timely payment to game officiants due to the treasurer’s office scheduling conflicts such as holidays and game schedules.

The board approved the district to enroll in the AribterSports program and to allow the athletic department access to pay officials with safeguards in place. The program membership cost is not finalized until a contract is signed, but Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold estimated the cost around $500.

• Dr. Rappold reported the district’s new volunteer registration program and online background checks has registered 150 volunteers so far this school year.

• The board also met the Miami East Music Boosters new president Leslie Mitchell. Mitchell introduced herself and how the organization benefits students involved in the band, choir and music education department. Board members made various comments about the success of its music program as well as increasing student involvement in all of the district’s extra curricular activities.

• Dr. Rappold thanked Troy City Schools and Premier Health for sponsoring the Chris Herren presentation at Hobart Arena last week.

Athletic department to control payments