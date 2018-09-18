TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of the hospital, as well as a legacy of more than 100 years serving Miami County’s health care needs.

UVMC opened in summer 1998, consolidating acute care services from the former Stouder Memorial Hospital in Troy and Piqua Memorial Medical Center in Piqua, which date back to the early 1900s.

In observance of the anniversary, a free tailgate-style picnic will be hosted for the hospital family and community Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the hospital grounds at 3130 N. County Rd. 25-A, between Piqua and Troy.

In addition to food and festivities, the event will offer an opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest hospital services and advanced technology available at UVMC.

Free family-friendly activities will include:

• Tailgate-style lunch;

• Health/wellness screenings and information;

• Hospital technology tours including the newly expanded cardiac catheterization lab, daVinci surgical robot, telemedicine, wound center hyperbaric chambers, and sleep disorders center;

• Visits and vehicle tours with CareFlight and emergency medicine teams;

• Teddy bear clinic, face painting, and balloon characters;

• Ident-A-Kid provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Department;

• Football toss with celebrity guest Brandon Saine – Miami County’s own “Mr. Football Ohio” and former Ohio State University / Green Bay Packers running back;

• Ninja warrior obstacle course;

• Games and giveaways for all ages;

• Live remote broadcast with MIX 107.7 Radio;

• Drawings, prizes, music and lots more.

For more information about the celebration, call (937) 440-7642.