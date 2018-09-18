Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched for a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. A complainant advised an unknown homeless female subject was sleeping on his porch. The officer checked the property and only located a blanket and duffel bag. The complainant was told to call back in if the female subject came back to the property.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Wayne Street for a trespassing complaint on Sept. 14 at approximately 2:45 p.m. The complainant advised an unknown female was on his porch. The complainant was unable to give a description of the female subject, and she was not located. An officer spoke to a female subject who was in the area, but she denied involvement.

ANIMAL BITE: A female subject reported on Sept. 14 being bitten by a dog the day prior on the 500 block of South Downing Street.

FOUND: A complainant reported finding a needle while mowing grass on the 300 block of Wood Street on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The needle was collected and disposed of in a sharps container.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a hit skip accident reported at Kroger on Sept. 14 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a hit skip accident on the 1700 block of New Haven Road on Sept. 14 at approximately 6:45 p.m. The driver of the suspect vehicle had fled on foot. She was located and arrested for OVI. Kerri S. Larck, 55, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject reported a vehicle was stopped in the roadway in the area of North State Route 66 and Washington Avenue on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. When the male subject honked at the vehicle, the driver got out and began yelling at the male subject. The driver then threw a wet napkin at the male subject and left the area. It is unknown who the driver was.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of several juveniles fighting in the parking lot at Mote Park on Sept. 14 at 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, several juveniles were seen leaving the park. One juvenile advised no one was fighting but two other unknown juveniles were playing around and “shadow” boxing.

An officer responded to a call referencing suspicious activity at a residence on the 100 block of Maryville Lane on Sept. 14 at approximately 9 p.m. The homeowner stated nothing was broken into or stolen, but she was concerned someone may have attempted to enter her garage.

A suspicious male subject was observed trying to open a resident’s car door on the 600 block of Second Street and was chased away from the area on Sept. 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious person looking into the windows of a residence on the 400 block of South Street on Sept. 15 at 2:45 a.m. The area was checked, and nothing out of the ordinary was found.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A subject reported a known woman continuously calling him on Caldwell Street on Sept. 14 at approximately 8 p.m.

FRAUD: A caller’s debit card was used fraudulently at two different locations on Sept. 14.

ASSAULT: Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile female subject being punched in the face by a juvenile male subject at Mote Park on Sept. 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m. A male juvenile, 13, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Sept. 14 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Both parties alleged threats were made by the other. The primary aggressor could not be established, and neither party wished to pursue charges.

SHOTS FIRED: There were multiple reports of subjects hearing shots being fired in the area on Robinson Avenue on Sept. 14 at 10:15 p.m. Upon sitting in the area for several minutes, an officer did not hear any gunshots.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller’s vehicle was damaged by several juveniles in the area of the 1000 block of Caldwell Street on Sept. 14 at 11:30 p.m. The damages were minor, and there were unknown suspects.

RAPE: A caller’s girlfriend made allegations of a possible rape by an unknown male that took place at a residence on South Main Street on Sept. 15 at 3:10 a.m.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Police were dispatched to an assist fire department call on the 800 block of West Water Street on Sept. 15 at approximately 4 a.m. Two vehicles were found to be on fire.