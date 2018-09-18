Commissioners OK projects

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved bonds for one project and accepted a quote for another.

The commissioners accepted a quote and approved the repair of doors at the county’s Harrison Street building. The project will include the repair of the door rails and installallation of electric openers on each door at the facility. The total cost of the project is not to exceed $7,840.

The commissioners also authorized the issuance of bond anticipation notes in the amount of $427,000 for the Caldwell ditch project, a ditch reconstruction project in Washington Township.

The Caldwell drainage project includes about 654 acres of tile replacement and 1,500 acres of open channel clean out on several properties along Brown, Stillwell, Bausman and Farrington roads.

The board also heard a request from County Engineer Paul Huelskamp. With the retirement of the administrative professional in the county’s tax map office, Huelskamp suggested hiring a second GIS tax map employee to take that open position.

“There’s not much call, especially in that office, for a secretary,” he said.

Huelskamp said the change would save the county about $1,415 a year to start out, as the department is hiring GIS mapping employees at a slightly lower rate than an administrative professional.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

