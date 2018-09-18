Piqua man arraigned on rape charge

MIAMI COUNTY —Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt set bond for a Piqua man accused of rape at $500,000 on Tuesday.

William Leroy Jr., 25, of Piqua, was arraigned on first-degree felony rape. He entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial was set for Oct. 1, with Judge Christopher Gee presiding.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, the female victim, in her 30s, is handicapped. The incident was first reported on June 22, by a caregiver of the victim. Kunkleman said detectives recovered DNA evidence linking Leroy to the incident, which occurred in the Imperial Court apartment complex.

In other court news:

• A Lancaster woman was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for third-degree felony weapons under disability in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Amber Davis, 36, said she hadn’t been in trouble with the law in 10 years and it was irresponsible for her to have a loaded gun with her during a traffic stop on July 2.

“I want to put this behind me … it has been very embarrassing for me,” she said prior to sentencing.

It was later confirmed Davis also has a warrant in Michigan for her arrest.

Judge Christopher Gee said he found the events surrounding her arrest “troubling,” including that she was in a stolen vehicle, possessed a stolen gun and had $3,880 in cash in various areas of the vehicle. Davis told authorities she was traveling on vacation. A bag with black long-sleeved shirts and black winter caps were located in the trunk.

Gee noted the clothing was “not items typically taken on vacation in July.”

Davis was credited with 77 days served in jail.

• A Dayton man received five years of community control for failure to pay child support in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Douglas Garringer, 46, a resident of the St. Vincent/St. Paul men’s shelter in Dayton, appeared in court for a sentencing hearing.

Garringer was ordered to start paying on back child support of approximately $77,725.60. His defense attorney John Fulker explained Garringer had health issues, but provided no proof of disability. If Garringer violated his community control conditions, a 12-month prison sentence was reserved.

Leroy allegedly assaulted handicapped woman