Friday Night Lights – Week 4

Amanda Ullery | for the Daily Call

Retired Piqua Fire Chief Gary Connell photographs his granddaughter cheering prior to Piqua’s game on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua first responders were recognized during Friday’s football game as part of the remembrance of the anniversay of 9/11

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s junior cheerleaders were featured prior to Friday’s game at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Indians student section celebrates a Piqua touchdown.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Junior High School Marching Band joined the Pride of Piqua on the field at half-time on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The officiating crew meets at mid-field as the second half gets ready to kick off.

Amanda Ullery | for the Daily Call

Garrett Schrubb, 6, makes a tackle against Fairborn.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Indians mascot Ellie Jones cheers at Friday’s game.