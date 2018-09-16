Posted on by

Friday Night Lights – Week 4

Amanda Ullery | for the Daily Call Retired Piqua Fire Chief Gary Connell photographs his granddaughter cheering prior to Piqua’s game on Friday.

Amanda Ullery | for the Daily Call Retired Piqua Fire Chief Gary Connell photographs his granddaughter cheering prior to Piqua’s game on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua first responders were recognized during Friday’s football game as part of the remembrance of the anniversay of 9/11


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s junior cheerleaders were featured prior to Friday’s game at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Indians student section celebrates a Piqua touchdown.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Piqua Junior High School Marching Band joined the Pride of Piqua on the field at half-time on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call The officiating crew meets at mid-field as the second half gets ready to kick off.


Amanda Ullery | for the Daily Call Garrett Schrubb, 6, makes a tackle against Fairborn.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Indians mascot Ellie Jones cheers at Friday’s game.


