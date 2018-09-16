Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Sept. 1

Sam & Ethels Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 4

Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — At the time of inspection, the person in charge could not provide, nor was aware of, an individual who was trained in Level 2 Food Safety. Critical: At the time of inspection, the person in charge was unaware or did have an employee health policy along with a verifiable manner the employees are informed to report their health information. At the time of inspection, the person in charge could not provide written procedures for bodily fluid accidents. Critical: The soda fountain nozzles near the drive thru window was observed with dried syrup build-up. In the dirty dish area, utensil, food storage lid and bottle lid storage containers were observed with food debris build along with pooling water. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the internal surfaces of the microwave, the side surfaces and slots on the portable cart, the internal bottom surface in the front prep area, the microwave handle in the front prep area. Repeat: The floors under shelving units and equipment in the kitchen and walk-in cooler were observed with garbage and food debris build-up.

Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 5

Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — The following utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up: the drawers beneath the hard top grill, the mixing spoons above the cooking area. The following surfaces were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up or a black, mold-like build-up: the cabinet beneath the soda fountain machine, the cabinet beneath the ice tea container, the door gaskets on the all the cold holding units, the surface beneath the hard top grill, the frames of the drawers beneath the hard top grill. Throughout the kitchen and dry storage area, the floors beneath pieces of equipment, shelving units, and sinks were observed with food and garbage debris build-up.

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 6

Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — No sanitizer test kit available for sanitizer that was present. Observed grill and fryer equipment with residual oil build-up. Observed vent hood with oil residual. Clean properly. Observed floor with an unclean tinted residual coating. Deep clean floor throughout the food service in all areas and hard to clean areas.

Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy — Food storage pans above the warewashing machine were observed being stored while wet. Ensure pans are completely dry prior to storage. Clean utensils and lids in front and back kitchen areas were observed being stored in storage containers with food debris build-up. The three compartment sink along with the stainless steel panel behind the chili and spaghetti cooking area were observed not sealed to the adjacent wall.

Sept. 7

Heywood Elementary School, 260 Ridge Ave., Troy — Wet wiping cloths were observed being stored in a detergent solution. Between uses store wet cloths in a sanitizing solution. At the time of inspection, ice build-up along with leaking water were observed in the Continental stand-up freezer. Repair or replace the unit.

Forest Elementary School, 413 E. Canal St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Sept. 6 and Sept. 13

Covington Cheese Co., Piqua Farmers Market, Temporary — Satisfactory at times of inspection. Licenses issued.

Sept. 10

Winan’s Chocolate and Coffees, 310 Spring St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Sept. 11

B&K Rootbeer Stand,1407 South St., Piqua — Coney sauce cooling from last night 50 degrees. Cooling must occur quickly from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours, 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours. Item discarded. Provide metal stem thermometer so food temperatures can be monitored.

Bing’s Place, 401 Weber St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Echo Hills Golf Course, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Sept. 13

East of Chicago Pizza, 15t0 Covington Ave., Piqua — Bulk container of white food product without label. Label to prevent misuse. Absorbent, non-food grade paper towels being used in food containers. Do not store food on absorbent surfaces. Repair drain on there dishwasher. Pizza cutters not washed often enough. Wash, rinse, sanitize every four hours. The following items need to be cleaned: utensils, cutting boar, pizza pans, fans in walking and vegetable cutter.