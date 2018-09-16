Davidson receives Taxpayers’ Friend Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Warren Davidson received the National Taxpayers Union “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for having one of the strongest voting records in Washington, D.C. on supporting lower taxes, limited government, and economic freedom. Davidson is one of only 66 Representatives to have earned the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for their outstanding voting record during the 2017 Congressional session.

“Only lawmakers with a voting record that is the best-of-the-best will earn NTU’s Taxpayers’ Friend Award,” said Pete Sepp, president of NTU. “Congressman Davidson has demonstrated a tireless commitment to supporting taxpayers’ interests in Washington, and a dedication to solving the government’s tax-and-spend problems with action rather than just words. Fixing America’s budget problems takes hard work, and Congressman Davidson has been doing that work every single day.”

NTU included 98 Senate votes and 198 House votes in the 2017 scorecard. NTU’s rating program is designed to calculate a Member’s voting record on fiscal responsibility by evaluating every vote that has an impact on tax, spending, trade, and regulatory policy utilizing a methodical weighting system. No other fiscal policy scorecard is as comprehensive as NTU’s. This year Congressman Davidson scored 88 percent on the group’s rating scale — tied for highest score in the Ohio delegation. In comparison, the House average was just 51 percent while the Senate’s average was 44 percent.

NTU has recognized Representatives and Senators since 1979 who annually earn high voting scores to qualify them for the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award.”