Hospice of Miami County seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated for Friday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer Coordinator Beth Shrake says volunteers are essential to the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County mission to celebrate the lives of patients and families. “Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the care teams serving hospice patients and their families. Our volunteers provide respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, beautician and barber services, animal assisted therapy and more.

“Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, help with office support, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are veterans.”

The wide array of volunteer opportunities also includes crafting, baking, assistance with fundraising events and more. “We have lots of flexibility in the time and locations where volunteers can serve,” Shrake said.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is currently serving an average of over 150 patients per day across Miami, Shelby, Darke, Champaign and Montgomery counties. Those interested in volunteering must complete an application process in advance. For additional information, visit https://bit.ly/2xdKkjY or contact Beth Shrake at (937) 573-2115.