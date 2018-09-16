Paver project to return to commission’s agenda

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will again consider an improvement project that would fix brick pavers on one side of Fort Piqua Plaza during their meeting on Tuesday evening. Three city commissioners voted against the project in August.

The commission will vote again on a contract to Double Jay Construction for the Fort Piqua Plaza Paver Modification project. The contract is not to exceed $26,290, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The project will include removing the existing brick pavers, removing the up-lighting, adding a new concrete sub base, and reinstalling the existing brick pavers on the south side of the plaza, according to the staff report. The improvements would be in front of the Piqua Public Library.

The staff report notes that the item is being brought back before the commission at the request of three commissioners.

The project was voted down at the commission’s Aug. 21 meeting. City Commissioners John Martin, Bill Vogt, and Kris Lee voted against a resolution awarding a contract to Double Jay Construction for the Fort Piqua Plaza Paver Modification project, while City Commissioner Dave Short and Mayor Kazy Hinds voted in favor of the resolution.

The city sought to replace pavers on the side of the plaza in front of the library. The current pavers are in “bad shape,” as they are broken or settling and causing a trip hazard, according to City Engineer Amy Havenar.

The commissioners who voted against the contract did not appear to be against the project itself but rather the materials that were to be used, as Martin repeatedly suggested using concrete. Havenar said the plans were to reinstall brick pavers to match the rest of the downtown aesthetically.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission will vote on awarding a contract in the amount of $2,192,526 to Kinnison Excavating Inc. for the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination Project. In addition to replacing four pump stations at Maplewood, Orchard, Candlewood, and Stratford, the project will eliminate one pump station at the Miami Valley Centre Mall by installing a gravity flower sewer at that location.

Kinnison Excavating was the only bidder for the project with a bid at $1,993,205. A 10 percent contingency brought the amount of the project to over $2 million.

The city received a $550,000 grant and zero percent loan in the amount of $1 million from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). Local wastewater funds will pay for $642,526 of the project.

If approved, the project would begin in October and last through most of 2019.

The commission will also vote on awarding a purchase order to Kenworth of Richfield for the purchase of a dump truck for the Public Works Department. The cost of the 2018 Kenworth T37o dump truck is $148,786, and the purchase would be through the National Joint Purchasing Association. According to the staff report, this model has the best turning radius and would be beneficial for use in cul-de-sac streets.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

