Walkers take steps to end Alzheimer’s

TROY — Hundreds of Miami County residents stood together against the tragic effects of Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, as the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s commenced at the Troy Courthouse Square.

The event was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter of Dayton.

“We are really excited to be here today in downtown Troy,” said Edwina Blackwell Clark, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “The turnout today is phenomenal, and we appreciate all these people who are coming out to help us to end Alzheimer’s.”

“As the prevalence of this disease continues to grow, the cost of care is escalating into the hundreds of billions,” stated event emcee DeWayne Williams. “Alzheimer’s is destroying our families, our finances, and our future, and it is time to end it. So far, we have raised over $63,000, and are only $7,000 away from our goal of $70,000.”

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in its continuing efforts to fight the disease.

Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds presented a joint proclamation from her and Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, pronouncing Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 as “Walk to End Alzheimer’s Day” in Miami County, including the cities of Troy and Piqua.

“We encourage all citizens to participate in this memory walk, and congratulate the Miami Valley Chapter on its 35th anniversary,” Hinds stated. “We also encourage all citizens to join with us to recognize this organization and its volunteers that play such a vital role in helping the victims and family members of this tragic disease.”

Before the walk, a “promise garden ceremony” was held in which participants made a commitment to fulfill their promises to remember and honor their loved ones fighting Alzheimer’s Disease. Each registered walker had a blue, purple, yellow, or orange flower, with each color representing their connection to the disease.

While the 2017 walk attracted over 500 pre-registered participants, this year’s walk attracted over 700 participants, indicating a growing awareness of Alzheimer’s disease throughout the Miami Valley.

“Each year, we see an increase in the number of people affected by the disease,” said event co-chair Trisha Elliott. “We want to continue to get more people involved, so we can work to find a cure. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties, including Miami County, enforcing care for over 30,000 people in the region living with Alzheimer’s. The chapter will host Walks to End Alzheimer’s events in Shelby County on Saturday, Sept. 22, the Springfield/Urbana area on Saturday, Sept. 29, and Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is sponsored nationally by Edward Jones Investments and locally by Piqua Manor and Garbry Ridge.

For more information, visit www.alz.org/dayton.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Hundreds of participants pace east on Main Street during the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in downtown Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Alz3_cmyk.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Hundreds of participants pace east on Main Street during the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Attendants participate in the “promise garden ceremony” ahead of the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at the Miami County Courthouse in downtown Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Alz2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Attendants participate in the “promise garden ceremony” ahead of the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at the Miami County Courthouse in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Olsen Clendenen, 7 months, of Miamisburg, gets acquainted with Violet the Elephant on Saturday during opening ceremonies for the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Miami County Courthouse. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Alz4.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Olsen Clendenen, 7 months, of Miamisburg, gets acquainted with Violet the Elephant on Saturday during opening ceremonies for the 15th annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Miami County Courthouse.