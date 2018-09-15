Posted on by

Open-cockpit fun at WACO

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ian Butsch, 5, of Piqua and his grandpa Dave Shires, who is visiting from Tennessee, experience their first ride in an open-cockpit WACO during Saturday’s 2018 WACO Fly-In at Historic WACO Field in Troy.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Julia Leonhard, 2, of Troy test-flies an open cockpit pedal plane at Saturday’s WACO Fly-In in Troy.


