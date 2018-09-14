Traffic stop yields psychedelic mushrooms

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to two years of probation this week for being found with psychedelic mushrooms during a traffic stop in West Milton.

Logan B. Walters, 22, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

A West Milton police officer stopped Walters after seeing him use a multi-color pipe while sitting at a red light in the area of the 100 block of North Miami Street, West Milton, on Sept. 1, at approximately 6:20 p.m. According to court records, the officer searched Walters’ vehicle and reportedly uncovered a rubber multi-color pipe, small scales, an Altoids can containing a small amount of hash oil, and a clear bag containing psychedelic mushrooms. Walters reportedly admitted the mushrooms were his.

Additional citations against Walters for minor misdemeanor possession of drugs and minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed on Thursday.

• A Christiansburg man was sentenced to probation after being found with suspected heroin during a traffic stop on State Route 201 on Aug. 31.

Shawn N. Baldwin, 44, of Christiansburg, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fourth-degree felony possession of drugs, in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Baldwin on St. Rt. 201 near mile post 11 on Aug. 31, at approximately 2:15 p.m. after Baldwin was reportedly speeding and the passenger did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt. According to court records, the trooper observed a plastic bag with clear gel capsules in it with white powder in the capsules. The drugs, suspected heroin, had a total weight of two grams and the bag contained 26 clear gel capsules with white powder.

Neither the driver, Shawn N. Baldwin, or the passenger, Jeffrey T. Baldwin, 21, of St. Paris, would take ownership of the drugs at the time of the incident, according to court records. They were both charged, but the charge of possession of drugs against Jeffrey T. Baldwin was dismissed on Sept. 6, and he was only found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather M. Arnett, 33, of Trotwood, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from second-degree felony burglary, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Arnett was originally charged in June for taking Vicodin pills from a family member on the 8800 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Newton Township on June 2, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. An additional charge of fourth-degree felony burglary was dismissed against Arnett.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Akpan Y. Barakeem, 49, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Jessica A. Burd, 36, of Ludlow Falls, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Carnie J. Colliver, 20, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Alysha D. Davis, 26, of Medway, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor vicious dog at large.

• Janquita Elmore, 33, of Muskogee, Okla., received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• James E. Ferguson Jr., 43, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• David W. Jergens, 38, of West Milton, received 52 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Brooks A. Mack, 62, of Troy, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms.

• Luke R. Miller, 18, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Whitney Kalee Netzley, 23, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Brandon L. Sibert, 25, of West Milton, received 30 days in jail from fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Daniel J. Stager, 51, of Greenville, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Daniel W. Wells, 34, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Andrew T. Wise, 33, of Covington, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• John R. Young, 40, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

