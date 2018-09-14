Learning about a bugs life

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
First grade students from Concord Elementary School in Troy visited the Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie on Friday to hike and learn about pollinators.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call First grade students from Concord Elementary School in Troy visited the Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie on Friday to hike and learn about pollinators.
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0052.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0056.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0058.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0059.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0060.JPG
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.
A Troy City Schools field trip to Miami County Park District Stillwater Prairie where students learned about pollinators.