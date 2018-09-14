AREA BRIEFS

Troy-Sidney Road closing

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP — The entire length of Troy-Sidney Road between U.S. 36 and Statler Road will be closed 24 hours a day beginning Monday, Sept. 17, and reopening Friday, Sept. 21.

The roadway is being closed for berm stabilization. Crews will work with emergency vehicles and school buses to get through the area.

YMCA offers SNL event

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Sept. 21, for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937) 440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Beekeeping classes set

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering a Beginning Beekeeper class at Brukner Nature Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

This hands-on workshop will cover equipment and feeding needs, where to get bees, placement of bees, helping bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, manipulating hives, recognizing and treating diseases, getting bees through their first year and more. Participants will also build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, boxcutter and tack hammer to the first class.

A free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association is also included. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands-on teaching hives at the MVBA/BNC apiary.

The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions. There will be a one-hour break for lunch (bring a sack lunch or eat at a local restaurant). Class registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 26. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area.

For more information, call Vickie at (937) 947-1568.