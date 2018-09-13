Commissioners OK tax exemption

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved participation in a tax exemption for a company proposing the installation of a second solar field in the Piqua area.

The board approved an application from DG AMP Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, for the Ohio Qualified Energy Project tax exemption. NextEra owns and operates the solar field located on Staunton Street in Piqua.

This resolution requires the company to submit payment in lieu of taxes to to the county in exchange for being exempted from paying public utility personal property taxes and real property taxes. Those payments include $25,000 per year for the life of the project to the county’s general fund, as well as $87,500 every year of the life of the project to the other taxing authorities in the county. The life of the project is 30 years, according to DG AMP Solar.

Janet Ward, an associate project manager with NextEra Energy Resources, told the commissioners that the project is a 12.5 megawatt solar facility.

“AMP is focused on sustainability and increased use of renewable generation resources,” she said.

It is anticipated to be the largest solar installation in the county, occupying approximately 75-90 acres of a 120-acre parcel of land southeast of Manier and McKinley avenues, with approximately 10 of the acres located within city limits. The Piqua Planning Commission approved a special use request for the project last month.

Ward said the solar panels installed in the new facility will move with the sun. The facility will be connected to the city’s distribution system and provide power for American Municipal Power customers. Piqua is a member of AMP.

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a new salter for the Facilities and Operations Department. This unit will replace the department’s current steel snowplow, which is corroded and rusted. The $5,013 purchase will be made from Custom Way Welding in New Carlisle and includes installation.

The board also set a date and accepted a quote for the annual fall paper shredding event. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at 603 Harrison St. in Troy, just south of the county fairgrounds. The commissioners accepted a quote from Crowe Shredding of Richmond, Indiana, for $675.

By Cecilia Fox

