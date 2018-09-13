Legion, auxiliary offer youth programs

MIAMI COUNTY — The American Legion Auxiliary offers scholarships and an essay contest for area students. The essay contest is open to students in grades 3-12. The rules can be obtained from your local American Legion Auxiliary or on the website alaohio.org under “Programs” in the “Americanism” section.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors, as well as adult students beyond high school. The student must have had a veteran in their family or have been a veteran in the military. The scholarships also can be found at your local American Legion Auxiliary or at alaohio.org.

The auxiliary also sponsors delegates to the Buckeye Girls State program. High school juniors interested in participating in a mock government setup in June 2019 are encouraged to visit alaohio.org under “Programs,” then “Buckeye Girls State” for information and an application. Applications are due to your local American Legion Auxiliary by Nov. 28, 2018. If your local auxiliary does not do Buckeye Girls State, find another that does, such as Piqua’s American Legion Auxiliary.

The aforementioned programs are also open to home-schooled students in the community.

In addition, the American Legion offers an oratorical contest to all high school students. The contest requires students to write a speech, memorize it, then answer an impromptu question about the Constitution of the United States. For details about the contest, go to legion.org.

The American Legion also offers Buckeye Boys State, a program similar to Buckeye Girls State. The two programs run the same week in different locations in Ohio. A young man must be interested in government, as this program is an intense week of mock government that requires participation.

In addition to serving veterans, their families and communities, the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion have a mission to serve the community’s youth in its many programs.