Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A complainant advised a male subject and female subject came into Dollar General and the female subject concealed items in her purse and left on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The subjects were not located. This case is pending.

Officers were were dispatched to Family Dollar on a report of a theft on Sept. 10 at approximately 1:10 p.m.

A victim stated some outdoor items had been taken on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 10 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

AGENCY ASSIST: An officer responded to the report of railroad crossing arms malfunctioning at the CSX crossing on Garbry Road on Sept. 8 at 10:30 p.m. The officer observed the crossing arms were down and warning lights were on with no train in sight. CSX was contacted and informed of the issue. They advised a crew would be en route.

A local business requested an officer stand by at shift change due to a former employee making threats against other employees on the 900 block of South Downing Street on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The company wanted no report.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched in reference to a possible physical disturbance on the 200 block of East Water Street on Sept. 9 at approximately 3:15 a.m. A female subject was upset over subject taking her phone on accident. There was no physical disturbance.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that an unknown subject entered his garage and stole his bicycle on the 1200 block of West High Street on Sept. 9 sometime between midnight and 10:15 a.m. The complainant advised nothing else was missing from the garage or the vehicle parked inside.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a traffic crash on the 400 block of Wood Street on Sept. 9 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The at-fault driver was also charged with theft and trespassing in connection with this incident. Jeffrey J. Jacomet, 51, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft and first-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a hit skip accident reported on the 300 block of Cleveland Street on Sept. 9 at 1:10 p.m.

There was a report of a school bus striking a mirror on a parked vehicle and driving away on the 300 block of Wood Street on Sept. 11 at approximately 7:40 a.m. It was found the bus driver was unaware she struck mirror, and both parties signed a traffic crash waiver.

SEX OFFENSE: A subject came to the police department on Sept. 10 to report a sex offense that occurred around June 30.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported an unknown male knocked on her door and asked if she wanted to drink and watch porn on the 700 block of McKinley Avenue on Sept. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

FRAUD: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 10 at 7:10 p.m. A subject sent $200 in iTunes cards to an unknown subject.

DRUG OFFENSE: A male subject was found overdosing at a residence on the 100 block of South Wayne Street on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. The subject was treated by the medics and refused to go to the hospital. Drug paraphernalia was found on scene. David L. Harvey, 58, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Two vehicles parked in the lot behind the 500 block of North Main Street were reported damaged sometime overnight between Sept. 10-11.

PASSING A SCHOOL BUS: A complainant advised one of her school bus drivers reported a vehicle passing a school bus when it was stopped dropping off children with the red lights flashing and stopped arm extended in the area of Looney Road and West Schulz Drive on Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m.

DISORDERLY: A grandmother found a knife in a child’s book bag while at home on Sept. 11 at 10:15 a.m. An investigation found that the knife was never brought to school.