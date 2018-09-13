Edison to benefit from state funding

COLUMBUS — Students at Edison State Community College will be able to enhance their education and job preparedness in advanced manufacturing thanks to funding approved by the state Controlling Board to purchase state-of-the-art equipment.

“We believe that the interactive virtual reality headsets will provide great lab experiences for Edison State students who are our future employees,” said Bradley A. Mescher, drivetrain department manager and senior staff engineer at Honda of America Manufacturing Inc.’s Anna Engine Plant.

Edison State was able to secure $101,515 in funding by partnering with area business and higher education stakeholders. Gov. John Kasich and the legislature targeted $8 million in the state capital budget to assist Ohio’s public universities, community colleges, and career technical centers in providing the most up-to-date education possible in an effort to provide a skilled workforce for in-demand jobs.

The latest round of funding, which totals $1.9 million, will allow for the purchase of equipment in the fields of information technology, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and health care, to be utilized across the state. The purchases are funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) program.

“RAPIDS has brought each region of Ohio together to address their most urgent workforce needs and give traditional and nontraditional students pathways to good-paying jobs in their communities,” said Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey.

“I congratulate all those involved, who demonstrate that collaborating in this way provides more opportunities for students and strengthens Ohio’s economy.”