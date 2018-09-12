Williams County man jailed for alleged meth trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Williams County man was arraigned on felony drug trafficking charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Brian Roose, 36, of Edgerton, was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated trafficking with U.S. currency forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs charges, both second-degree felonies.

He also was indicted on two counts of fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

He entered a not guilty plea. According to court records, his bond was set at $50,000.

Roose was arrested on May 19 by the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on State Route 55. According to OSP reports, Roose had $4,000 worth of methamphetamines in his possession, two guns and approximately $3,480 in cash.

Roose https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_MUGSHOTS_34648624-1.jpg Roose