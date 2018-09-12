Painting Piqua

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.
