Posted on by

Painting Piqua

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_091218mju_piqua_mural1-1.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Mural artist Eric Henn continues work on the downtown mural that will be over the Piqua Daily Call / Carried Away Salon / Quints Signs building at the corner of East High Street and South Main . Henn expects the mural to be completed before the end of this month.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_MU2_2470.jpg

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_MU2_2474.jpg

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_MU2_2476.jpg

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_MU2_2481.jpg