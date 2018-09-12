Man charged with pandering obscenity involving minor

PIQUA — A Piqua man was charged this week after inappropriate pictures involving an underage girl were uncovered on his cell phone.

Rocky D. Jenkins, 50, of Piqua, was charged with three counts of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor. He was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

The incident was first reported to the Piqua Police Department on Sept. 4.

“He was in possession of images of an underage girl on his cell phone,” Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said.

The victim was under the age of 16 and reportedly known to Jenkins, according to the Piqua Police Department.

The photos were believed to have been taken around April 30 at an undisclosed business in Piqua. The name of the business has not been released.

The case is still open, as the Piqua Police Department is looking into the possibility of an additional victim.

Jenkins was briefly incarcerated in the Miami County Jail before being released on Monday after posting 10 percent of his $150,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Jenkins is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Alleged victim was under 16

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com