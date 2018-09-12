Red Cross prepares for massive relief response

Staff report

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross is preparing for a large relief effort across multiple states as Hurricane Florence continues its march toward the East Coast. This is a dangerous storm predicted to grow even stronger and the Red Cross urges people in its path to obey evacuation orders and get ready now.

Three of four Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) stationed in the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region are on the road heading toward Virginia to be staged for further deployment after the storm hits. Two of these vehicles left Cincinnati on Tuesday; a third departed from the Troy chapter. A fourth ERV departed Dayton on Wednesday.

While still in the early stages of this situation, there are currently 20 local Red Cross volunteers assigned to this hurricane response, but the numbers will grow as the storm nears landfall. “As a frame of reference, during last hurricane season, the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton region deployed 155 Red Cross workers for hurricane response. Should conditions warrant, we anticipate an equally robust effort this season as our area volunteers and staff are extremely dedicated to carrying out the Red Cross mission here locally and throughout the country,” said Stephanie Byrd, Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Regional CEO.

Nationally, more than 700 disaster workers are in route to help. As the storm passes, the Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for tens of thousands of people until they can return home or find other places to stay.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org, calling (800) RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Florence relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on (800) RED CROSS. The best way to ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the name of the disaster in the memo line of a check. We also recommend completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your check.

