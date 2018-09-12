Piqua native joins Edison faculty

PIQUA — Following an extensive search, Edison State Community College is pleased to welcome Dr. Jessica Chambers as dean of Student Affairs to the college’s academic leadership team. The Edison State Community College board of trustees made the announcement during the June board meeting, and Dr. Chambers officially started her role as dean in August 2018.

Dr. Chambers, who most recently served as associate vice president of enrollment at the College of Southern Maryland, has returned to the area after pursuing a career in higher education in states such as Florida, New Jersey, and Maryland.

“I have spent almost 20 years on the east coast working for community colleges in various roles,” said Chambers. “I have missed my family, who all reside in Piqua, and had been looking for an opportunity to return to this area. I felt extremely lucky to be able to not only come back to Ohio, but back to my hometown college.”

Chambers is a 1993 Piqua High School graduate and 1997 Wright State University graduate. Now that she has returned to the area, she hopes to leave a lasting impression by influencing student success.

“My chief goal is to support our students and help them be successful at Edison State.”

“I’d like to help leverage technology in a way that helps students to be more self-sufficient and prepared for their next step. I’d also like to work with my team to design advising to support our career and transfer pathways and provide continuous support to all of our students to help them be successful and achieve their goals while at Edison State.”

“I will work with our Student Life staff and student leaders to develop new ideas for student engagement and fun. I will also continue to work with my outstanding team to review and revise processes that will continue to move Edison State into the future.”

Though new to campus, Chambers is prepared to lead her team’s involvement in the new Robinson Student Career Center, which is set to open in fall 2019.

“I am thrilled to watch the upcoming Robinson Student Career Center project take shape and look forward to working with the team to craft the services that will be available to students and our community in that beautiful new space.”

Upon receiving an undergraduate degree from Wright State University, Chambers attended Barry University in Florida, where she earned a master’s degree. She then received a Doctor of Education degree from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

As dean of Student Affairs, Chambers will be responsible to the provost for the strategic leadership, operational management, and budgetary oversight for the Student Affairs Division of the college. Chambers will supply vision, planning, and leadership for the active integration of enrollment management and student success strategies and goals throughout the college.

“I have been incredibly lucky in my career and have been able to experience living in several states and learning from very smart leaders and mentors. I’m thrilled to bring that experience to my hometown and be able to contribute to Edison State and assist our local communities in pursuing their post-secondary educations. It is so great to be home.”

Chambers https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_J-Chambers-Head-Shot.jpg Chambers