Trash program changes approved

COVINGTON — The Covington Council approved changes to their trash and recycling programs during their meeting on Monday evening, including a $1 increase to fees in addition to the eventual implementation of low-volume trash and dumpster services.

The council approved the ordinance after holding its third reading, which included a rate increase of $1 to the monthly recycling fee, raising it from $2.50 to $3.50, effective this month. Additional rate increases of 50 cents — 25 cents to the monthly trash fee and 25 cents to the monthly recycling fee — will also be applied each July from 2019 to 2022.

A low-volume trash program will also be implemented in July 2019, offering interested residents the option of using one 48-gallon-size trash toter. The beginning rate will be $14.75 per month. That cost would be $2 cheaper than the regular monthly fee for trash will be in July 2019, as the trash fee will be increased to $16.75 at that time. The toter for low-volume trash customers will also be half the size of the regular 96-gallon trash toters.

The ordinance will also implement a dumpster program in January 2019, which will presumably replace the 300-gallon containers that the village is currently using at businesses and some apartment complexes. For the period between January 2019 and the end of June 2019, the monthly rates will be $60.25 for a two-yard dumpster and $95.75 for a four-yard dumpster. Those rates will be for one pickup per week and will double for two pickups per week.

Between July 2019 and the end of June 2020, the monthly rates will increase to $62.05 for a two-yard dumpster and $98.35 for a four-yard dumpster. The monthly rates will continue to have $1 to $3 increases each year through June 2023.

In other news:

The council also approved a resolution ratifying the submission of the approval of the ballot language for the 1.6-mills and 2.2-mills renewal levies. Village Administrator Mike Busse explained that he, along with the Miami County auditor’s office and other village employees, affirmed the ballot language to be correct.

The council then approved the rates of tax as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission for the tax year 2018.

The council also authorized entering into an agreement with Clemans-Nelson and Associates, Inc. to revise the village’s personnel policies and procedure manual and retain their services for a one-year period beginning this month. The estimated cost to prepare the manual is between $6,250 and $7,250. The retainer rate is $175 per month.

Busse said that Clemans-Nelson and Associates is well-versed in employment law and can keep their policies up to date.

“We have very good employees in Covington,” Busse said. He said that it would be fair to the employees and good for Covington to have written policies.

The council then authorized entering into a one-year agreement with Hylant Insurance for Liability Insurance through the Ohio Plan. The renewal premium is $27,122, which is a cost-savings from last year. The expiring premium for last year was $27,929.

“Our overall cost has gone down again,” Busse said.

The council waived the three-reading rule on all of the legislation that required it during their meeting.

Upcoming dates:

An informational meeting progress meeting on the High Street reconstruction project will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. for interested residents at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High St.

The council set the date and time for Trick or Treat night as Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.

The council established a public hearing on a proposed zoning map amendment for properties located at High and Broadway. The public hearing will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.

The purpose of the hearing is to review proposed zoning map amendment to 218 N. High St. and the rear yard area of 221 N. Pearl St. in Covington. The property owners are requesting the properties be rezoned from residential to highway service to allow for the construction and operation of a gas station/convenience store.

The board’s next meeting will be Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

