Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of several juveniles throwing items off the Interstate-75 overpass on Ash Street on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. The area was checked, and juveniles were not located.

An anonymous person reported several juveniles riding bikes into yards on South Downing Street on Sept. 9 at 3:35 p.m. The complainant requested the area be checked for the juveniles. The area was checked, and juveniles were not located.

ACCIDENT WITH NO INJURIES: There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the area of South College Street and Covington Avenue on Sept. 7 at approximately 7:10 p.m. The officer was unable to determine who was at fault. There were no witnesses to the accident.

CHILD ENDANGERING: An officer was investigating a suspicious bruising of a young juvenile on Sept. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m. This investigation is ongoing.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: There was a private property accident involving three vehicles, one of which was a city vehicle that was struck in the rear, at the Piqua High School on Sept. 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS THREATS: The mother of a Piqua City Schools student notified the Piqua Police Department that her son’s Instagram account was hacked and was being used to send threatening messages on Sept. 7 at approximately 10 p.m. According to a statement on the Piqua Police Department’s Facebook page, “No specific school was named. Several of the student’s friends engaged in this conversation and quickly determined these messages were not really coming from the student and notified him.” The Piqua Police Department determined the threat was not credible.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant believed someone was attempting to enter a residence on the 300 block of Franklin Street on Sept. 8 at approximately 1:25 a.m. Officers responded and did not locate anyone near the residence.

A complainant claimed property was missing from her residence under suspicious circumstances on the 100 block of Maryville Lane on Sept. 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The area was checked, and nothing suspicious was located.

THEFT: There was a report of a stolen bike on the 100 block of West High Street on Sept. 8 between 3-3:30 p.m. A complainant advised they went into the Piqua Public Library to use the computer. When they came out, their red bike was gone. No known suspects.

A male subject reported a female subject left him at the Shell gas station on Main Street and took off with a backpack full of electronics belonging to him on Sept. 8 at 11:57 p.m.

There was a report of a female subject at a residence on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue claiming a resident stole money on Sept. 9 at approximately 3 p.m. The female subject had stayed the night and reported the resident did in fact steal money from her. The money was returned.

A complainant advised a male subject and female subject came into Dollar General and the female subject concealed items in her purse and left on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The subjects were not located. This case is pending.

AGENCY ASSIST: An officer responded to the report of railroad crossing arms malfunctioning at the CSX crossing on Garbry Road on Sept. 8 at 10:30 p.m. The officer observed the crossing arms were down and warning lights were on with no train in sight. CSX was contacted and informed of the issue. They advised a crew would be en route.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched in reference to a possible physical disturbance on the 200 block of East Water Street on Sept. 9 at approximately 3:15 a.m. A female subject was upset over subject taking her phone on accident. There was no physical disturbance.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that an unknown subject entered his garage and stole his bicycle on the 1200 block of West High Street on Sept. 9 sometime between midnight and 10:15 a.m. The complainant advised nothing else was missing from the garage or the vehicle parked inside.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a traffic crash on the 400 block of Wood Street on Sept. 9 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The at-fault driver was also charged with theft and trespassing in connection with this incident. Jeffrey J. Jacomet, 51, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft and first-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a hit skip accident reported on the 300 block of Cleveland Street on Sept. 9 at 1:10 p.m.