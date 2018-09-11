Woman charged with felonious assault

PIQUA — A woman was charged with felonious assault after reportedly stabbing a known male subject during an argument on Monday morning.

Shayla N. Minkner, 35, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felonious assault on Monday morning and arraigned on that charge in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

According to Piqua police reports, Piqua police responded to the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue on Monday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. on the report that a subject had been stabbed during a physical altercation.

According to the Piqua Police Department, Minkner stated the subject, who was known to her, attacked her, possibly hitting her. Minkner then went to the kitchen, retrieved a kitchen knife, and went back to the room where the incident had begun with the intent to retaliate when she reportedly stabbed the subject.

A squad transported the subject to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

When asked if Minkner’s actions could have been considered self-defense, a representative of the Piqua Police Department said that Minkner became the primary the aggressor of the incident when she returned to the room where the other subject was.

Minkner was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for one day before being released on her own recognizance on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing for Minkner is scheduled for Sept. 19.

By Sam Wildow

